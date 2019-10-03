Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Cockeysville that left one man dead Wednesday night.
Police responded just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Cranbrook Road in Cockeysville and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the Quick Mart in the Cranbrook Shopping Center. Fire Department personnel declared the victim, identified as 32-year-old Colby Omar Woodward of Cockeysville, dead a short time later.
Police said an initial investigation indicated that the incident was not random. Woodward was shot in the parking lot of the shopping center and ran to the Quick Mart to seek assistance, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410-307-2020.