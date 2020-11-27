Catonsville house fire injures elderly woman, firefighter Friday morning; home a ‘total loss’

A Friday morning home fire in Catonsville left an elderly woman with life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter with minor injuries, Baltimore County fire officials said.
The two-alarm blaze in the 1300 block of Denbright Road began in the basement of the home and spread to the first floor. It was under control as of 9 a.m. Friday, said Lt. Travis Francis, Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson.
“The home is a total loss,” Francis said.
The firefighter, who was injured upon entering the home, was treated on the scene, Francis said. More than 75 firefighters and EMS personnel responded, and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, Francis said.