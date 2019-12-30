Baltimore County fire officials say a 93-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered during a morning fire at a Catonsville residence Sunday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that Louise Hole died after she suffered life-threatening injuries during a fire at a residence in the 1200 block of Keithmont Rd.
Around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the fire department wrote that it had extinguished the fire and posted images showing extensive damage to the home.
The department wrote the cause of the fire is still under investigation.