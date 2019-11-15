Two Baltimore County residents were indicted on 63 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, and failure to provide food, drink and care after 74 dead cats, 150 live cats, two live dogs and one unidentified dead animal were rescued from a home in Middle River.
Garriott J. Cox, 53, and Pamela Arrington, 51, both of the 10000 block of Bird River Road in Middle River, were indicted Nov. 4, and were held in jail beginning Nov. 11. Cox was released on Nov. 12, and Arrington was released on Nov. 14. Both posted $50,000 bail.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said 76 live cats and 15 dead cats were recovered from a shed and detached garage Oct. 9, and the additional animals were recovered Oct. 17, after police were able to obtain a second search warrant for the home on the property.
“While they were executing the search warrant on the outbuildings, detectives started to see cats in the window of the house. And every time they looked up, it was a different cat they would see,” Peach said. “They did more investigation to build more probable cause to get a search warrant for the house.”
Some of the rescued cats have died since they were removed from the location in Middle River, but Peach was not sure how many.
