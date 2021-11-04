xml:space="preserve">
Revitalization of Security Square Mall | PHOTOS

Signage pointing the way to the entrance of Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Nov 03, 2021
Security Square Mall has been in decline for years. Randallstown NAACP released its report on revitalization of Security Square Mall.
Security Square Mall
The parking lot area outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
The parking lot area outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
An entrance to Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
An entrance to Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
A shopper makes their way to an entrance of Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A shopper makes their way to an entrance of Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
A shopper walks past a kiosk inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A shopper walks past a kiosk inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
A store directory inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A store directory inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
A vacant department store anchor space, formerly Sears, outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A vacant department store anchor space, formerly Sears, outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
An area of mostly vacant store fronts inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
An area of mostly vacant store fronts inside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
Security Square Mall
Sears signage, a former anchor department store outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Sears signage, a former anchor department store outside Security Square Mall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Security Square Mall
Security Square Mall
Security Square Mall
Security Square Mall
Security Square Mall
