Grammy-nominated pianist to perform as Candlelight Concert Society comes to UMBC in its 50th season

Grammy nominated pianist and composer Marc-André Hamelin will perform Saturday at UMBC as part of the Candlelight Concert Society’s 50th concert season.

Advertisement

Hamelin, nominated for 11 Grammy awards, has been called “a performer of near-superhuman technical prowess” by The New York Times.

“He is, without a doubt, one of the most brilliant pianists of today,” Irina Kaplan Lande, Candlelight’s artistic director, said. “It is an incredible opportunity to see him perform live.”

Advertisement

Hamelin will perform Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, commonly known as the “Hammerklavier Sonata.” Other works Hamelin will present include selections by Gabriel Fauré and the Maryland premiere of a composition by Hamelin.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at UMBC’s Linehan Hall. To purchase tickets: candlelightconcerts.org.

For the first time this concert season, Candlelight is offering livestream tickets as well as tickets to attend the event in person. Livestream tickets cost $20 each.

Tickets for the in-person event cost $45 per show. With the purchase of one adult ticket, an accompanying child up to age 17 will receive a ticket free of charge. Student tickets cost $10, and tickets for groups of 10 or more cost $35 per person.

“We are delighted to welcome the Candlelight Concert Society to UMBC for concerts throughout the year, and in particular to Linehan Concert Hall, which is known for its superb acoustics,” said Lisa Cella, the chair of UMBC’s music department. “For our students, the opportunity to hear world class musicians is an important component of their education, and the artists presented by Candlelight Concerts are also greatly enjoyed by our faculty, staff, and the surrounding community. We are thrilled to have this partnership.”

Candlelight Concert Society has presented world-class chamber music since 1972, featuring guest artists from around the globe. Based in Columbia, Candlelight Concert Society has received national recognition for its annual chamber music series.