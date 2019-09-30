Two Baltimore County residents died in house fires over the weekend. A 73-year-old woman died after her Lansdowne home caught fire late Sunday, and a 66-year-old man perished in an incident on Saturday in Woodlawn.
The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Zion Road in Lansdowne around 10:25 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that the home’s occupant, Sandra Hutchins, was still inside, according to a news release.
County investigators determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and that it began in a bedroom, the release stated. No further details were available.
Hutchins was found unconscious by firefighters near the first-floor bathroom of her single-story home, which was engulfed in flames, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. She was pronounced dead by emergency services personnel after being transferred to a medic unit.
In Saturday’s incident, an accidental cooking fire overtook the first floor of a home in the 6100 block of Windsor Mill Road, resulting in the death of Clarence Foster. Fire crews that arrived around 4 p.m. found Foster unconscious on the floor of his dining room. He was subsequently transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.
A woman caught in the Woodlawn fire escaped on her own and was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, with potentially life-threatening injuries and suffering from smoke inhalation. The woman was not identified in fire department reports, but lived at the residence with Foster, Armacost said. Her condition is unknown at this time.