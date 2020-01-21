A barricade at the 7700 block of Cornerstone Way in Windsor Mill that began Tuesday morning resolved in the afternoon with one person in custody, according to Baltimore County police.
Police received a call before 8 a.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check of an individual at Cornerstone Way, spokesman Shawn Vinson said. Several police units were on scene while police coordinated with school system officials, Vinson said. Two elementary schools are nearby.
No injuries were reported, according to the Baltimore County police Twitter account.
There is no indication that there was a hostage inside the residence, Vinson said. He could not offer more details about the barricaded individual by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This story may be updated.