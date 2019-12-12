A Rosedale man was sentenced Thursday to serve two consecutive life terms in prison for the 2018 murder of his stepmother and her neighbor by a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge.
Ryan McGuire, 34, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Judy Slebzak, 66, and her 61-year-old neighbor, Cindy Testerman.
McGuire admitted to Baltimore County investigators last year that he had planned the May 20, 2018, murder of Slebzak “for several months” before using an “edged weapon” to kill her in her Rosedale home, according to charging documents.
Slebzak’s body was found by police inside a chest in her home where McGuire indicated he had hidden her, court records show.
McGuire also told police “that he had planned to murder Testerman because she was asking ‘too many questions’” about Slebzak’s disappearance, according to court records. McGuire became the subject of an investigation into Testerman’s death after police identified him in footage from Testerman’s doorbell camera before her murder on June 23, 2018.
Testerman’s son alerted authorities after finding her body on her kitchen floor on June 24, 2018, at her Roseland Avenue home, according to charging documents. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death as a homicide by trauma.
Testerman’s home had been ransacked and several valuables stolen, as well as Testerman’s 2013 Honda Accord. The car was used to trace McGuire to a Baltimore motel. McGuire was found in possession of numerous items belonging to Testerman and Slebzak, and was subsequently arrested at the motel, according to charging documents.
Baltimore County police previously said they believed McGuire killed Slebzak and intended to sell her belongings to pay for narcotics.
Prosecuting attorneys could not be reached for comment Thursday.