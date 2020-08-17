Police identify victim of ‘targeted’ fatal Reisterstown shooting

Baltimore County police have identified the Reisterstown man killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting Sunday.
Gary Printice Melvin, 30, of the unit block of Brookebury Drive was found lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound two-and-a-half miles away from his home in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road just after 5 a.m., according to law enforcement.
The suspect fled before police arrived, and Melvin died after being transported to a hospital, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives investigating the circumstances of Melvin’s killing at 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers, should the tip lead to a conviction.