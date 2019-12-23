A Harford County man has been charged with first-degree murder after a confrontation led to the fatal stabbing of another man Saturday, Baltimore County police said.
Police have charged Joppa resident Joshua David Edwards, 28, with killing 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. outside Excape Nightclub in the 10000 block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River early Saturday morning, Dec. 21.
Edwards engaged Collins, also from Joppa, “in a verbal altercation" that escalated to a physical fight when Edwards pulled a knife and fatally stabbed Collins just before 12:15 a.m., police allege. Collins was transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died.
Edwards, of the 200 block of Kershaw Court in Joppa, is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing Monday, according to county police.
There is not an attorney currently representing Edwards, according to state court records.