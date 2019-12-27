Four men have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiring to commit armed robbery for their involvement in the November fatal shooting of Catonsville rapper Michael Anthony McCoy, according to the State’s Attorney Office for Baltimore County.
Baltimore County police earlier this month announced the indictment of four Baltimore area men connected to a shooting at a home in the 3800 block of Cedar Drive in Lochearn before 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 that left McCoy dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Taikee Allen Carter, 21, of Milford Mill;,and Omoro Nijee Floyd, 21, and Corey Darrell Downs, 28, both of Baltimore, were indicted on murder charges in the incident.
Charges against 20-year-old Rosedale resident Jamahl Dwayne Simmons were dropped, according to court records. Further investigation revealed that Simmons was not involved in the incident, according to state’s attorney Scott Shellenberger.
A fifth man, 19-year-old Cameron Tertius Alston of Reisterstown, was identified by forensics investigators from a fingerprint lifted from a support pole on the porch of the location of the homicide, according to court documents. Alston was charged Dec. 14.
A preliminary hearing for Alston is scheduled for Jan. 10, according to court records. All five face 12 charges ranging from assault to using a weapon to rob a second victim, identified in charging documents as Christian Jakob Steinbach.
Steinbach is listed as a homeowner at the address where the killing took place, according to state property records.
Court records show that two men arrived at Steinbach’s home where McCoy was just before 6 p.m. to “to complete a pre-arranged drug transaction with the homeowners.”
Home surveillance footage showed two other subjects immediately outside the residence and a vehicle driven by a fifth subject parked across the street with its lights off, according to court documents. One subject inside “pulled a handgun” on McCoy before a physical altercation ensued, during which the unnamed subject shot McCoy, court records said.
Two other men were let into the home by McCoy’s killer, taking marijuana and a homeowner’s cellphone before fleeing in a vehicle, court records said.
McCoy, a Baltimore native, performed at Baltimore and Washington venues and was pursuing a career in music, his friends and family said. He was studying business management at Baltimore County Community College’s Catonsville campus and worked as a bartender at the Catonsville Applebee’s Grill on Route 40 West.
Alston and Floyd are being represented by a public defender, according to Maryland court records. Carter will be represented by an attorney from the Baltimore law firm Rosenberg & Tomko, P.A. No attorney is listed in court records for Downs. Carter’s attorney was not available for comment.
The four are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections and were denied bail, according to police.