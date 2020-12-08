Baltimore teen, man charged with murder after 13-year-old was fatally shot, five injured at Rosedale shopping center

A Baltimore man and a teenager have been charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after police say they fatally shot a boy and injured five others, including two 12-year-olds, at the Kenwood Shopping Center in March.
Jeremiah Corneal Bell, 16, and his brother, Rodrick ONeil Bell, 20, both of the 5000 block of Walther Avenue in Northeast Baltimore, were arrested Dec. 3 at their home, police said.
Jeremiah Bell is being charged as an adult.
Authorities said the Bells drove through the shopping center parking lot, at 6200 Hazelwood Ave. in Rosedale, around 11:57 p.m. the night of March 9 as several teenagers were leaving the Triple Threat Elite Dance Studio.
The pair began firing shots into the crowd, but have given conflicting statements regarding the motivation behind the shooting, said Officer Jen Peach, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman.
Rickie Forehand, a 13-year-old student at Vanguard Collegiate Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were injured in the shooting incident, according to authorities.
Police don’t know if the shooting was targeted. Authorities initially thought it was spurred by an altercation inside the dance studio building between two groups of minors, but teens on both sides of the argument were shot, Peach said.
The Bells were arrested after law enforcement tracked the license plate number of the black Toyota Avalon they allegedly drove during the shooting. The car belonged to their father, Peach said.
“Until we get to the point where we think we have charged everyone involved in this incident, we will continue to investigate this crime,” Peach said.
Jeremiah and Rodrick Bell are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center and have been denied bail.
Baltimore County last year saw the most homicides on record, 49, surpassing the previous high of 43 set in 1992.
As of Dec. 8, 31 people have been killed this year in the county.
Police ask anyone with more information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.