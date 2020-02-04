Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident in southwestern Baltimore County that killed a Nottingham resident in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Police responded to a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian just before 1:25 a.m. on I-95 north, according to a news release.
A “preliminary investigation” found that the driver of a Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on I-95 when he felt something strike the left side of his vehicle, according to the release.
The driver observed the body of a man, identified as Joel Hopkins, 34, on the left shoulder after coming to a stop, according to police. He reported the incident and remained at the scene for arriving police; it’s unclear yet if there were other witnesses at the time, said Ron Snyder, state police spokesman.
There was “no sign of any other vehicles out there other than” the vehicle that struck Hopkins, Snyder said.
Hopkins was transported by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries about an hour later, Snyder said.
The only vehicle at the scene was the Mercedes that struck the victim, police said, and there is no indication that drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.
An autopsy of Hopkins’ body is being performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Snyder said.