Two people fought off an assailant Sept. 22 on Braeside Road in Catonsville, according to police reports.
The unknown assailant attempted to rob the would-be victims, verbally implying that he was carrying a gun when he approached them at 842 Braeside Road around 11 p.m., a police spokesperson said.
One of the targeted people pushed the assailant away, and, after attempting to strike the person, he fled on foot, police spokesperson Natalie Litofsky said.
Juvenile charged after threatening staff with spear
A resident of the Children’s Home, a Catonsville nonprofit residential care facility, has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after threatening staff with an ad-hoc spear fashioned from stolen cutlery on Sept. 24, police reports said.
The juvenile allegedly broke into a secure building of the Bloomsbury Avenue facility at 12:16 a.m., stole cutlery, fashioned a spear and threatened staff with it, according to police reports.
There were no injuries. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Wilkens Precinct.
In other crime news, the following is compiled from local police reports.
WILKENS PRECINCT
Baltimore, Sept. 24, 1 a.m. Past sex offense reported on a juvenile victim.
Suter Road, Catonsville, Sept. 22, 4:04 p.m. Several food items stolen from refrigerator and bathroom.
Glenwood Avenue, Catonsville Sept. 20 06:30 a.m. Several appliances stolen from unoccupied residence.
Hollins Ferry Road, Baltimore 11 p.m. Known person attempted to break into residence, and was found on the front porch by police.
Francis Avenue, Baltimore, Sept. 20 2:30 p.m. Television was reported missing after residence was broken into through basement door.
Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville 03:20 a.m. Unknown individual pulled up to car and pointed gun in attempted robbery. Targeted person drove off, and nothing was stolen.
Smith Avenue, Halethorpe, Sept. 22 02:40 a.m. Home entered through unlocked basement door and wallet stolen.
Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, 9:30 p.m. Personal items stolen from unlocked vehicle.