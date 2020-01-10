Candidates at the Ingleside Neighborhood Association-sponsored event were light on specifics — and time — to explain how they sought to fund and facilitate their talking points. Those with current or prior lawmaking experience, like Kweisi Mfume, who represented the 7th District from 1987 to 1996 before departing to become president of the NAACP, touted their experience as a strength, while those who haven’t held office, like Republican Chris Anderson, made the case that “we don’t not need a status quo person” representing the district.