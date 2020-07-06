Police seeking information on 11-year-old shot in Windsor Mill

Baltimore County police confirmed an 11-year-old girl was shot in the head by a small caliber handgun on Friday evening in Windsor Mill, and are looking for more information surrounding the incident.
The girl has been released from an area hospital, police said.
At around 7 p.m. on July 3, officers who responded to a call of a possible shooting discovered that a child had been struck in the head while on her way home to the unit block of Flaxton Court. The girl told her mother she was injured and was conscious and alert when speaking to police, according to law enforcement.
Police initially said she had been struck by an unknown object that may have been a gunshot wound. Police did not receive any calls reporting gunfire at the time of the incident, but “that doesn’t mean that there weren’t shots fired,” said police spokeswoman Vickie Warehime. Observers may have mistaken the gunshots for fireworks, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.