Arbutus Arts Festival celebrates 50 years

The Arbutus Arts Festival will celebrate 50 years on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5407 East Drive, rain or shine.

The one-day arts & crafts show includes a wide variety of artists and their work, as well as food, music and games for kids. Approximately 250 crafters will sell unique handmade items from up and down the East Coast.

Advertisement

The Children’s Corner will have amusement rides, free crafts for kids, face painting, games, balloon twisters and a petting zoo.

The popular Beer Garden will be serving orange crushes and beer.

Advertisement

General parking will be available on all side streets throughout Arbutus, in the Save-a-Lot parking lot, and south of the Hollywood Theater on Oregon Avenue and Carville Avenue.

Limited accessible parking spaces will be available in the small parking lot for Chesapeake Bank, off of Poplar Avenue and Highview Avenue. Permits will need to be shown to the police officer to enter. Accessible parking will also be available in the shopping center lot near North Avenue.

For more information, visit the Arbutus Arts Festival’s website at arbutusartsfestival.com.