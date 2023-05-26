‘It’s about the community’: Arbutus Arts Festival celebrated its golden year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crowds and vendors fill blocks of East Drive during the 50th annual Arbutus Arts Festival in Arbutus, MD on Sunday, May 21, 2023. More than 250 art vendors were present at the event along with spaces for children’s games, food, and beverages. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Arbutus Arts Festival celebrated 50 years as families and friends gathered to enjoy the festival’s golden anniversary on May 21. An estimated 25,000 people attended this year’s festival, the largest turnout since the festival began in 1973.

“It was a really incredible day,” said Heidi Falter, spokesperson for the Arbutus Arts Festival Committee. “We got so much positive feedback. It was probably our biggest festival that we’ve ever had. "

Advertisement

The Arbutus Arts Festival Committee works all year planning the festival, as planning starts right after the previous year’s festival ends.

The one-day arts & crafts show included a wide variety of artists and their work, as well as food, music and games for kids. Approximately 250 crafters and fine artists sold unique handmade items including soaps, paintings, photographs and drawings.

Advertisement

“There was a little bit of everything for everyone,” Falter said.

The festival’s popular Beer Garden served the attendees favorite orange crushes and beer.

“The goal is to spread community involvement and shine a light on the town of Arbutus,” said Falter. “It has a very rich history. We want people to experience our people, our businesses, and to celebrate art in the community.”