Family who owns Bill’s Music House in Catonsville will appear on ‘Family Feud’ episodes next month

The survey says ... two episodes of “Family Feud” will feature the Higgins family from Bill’s Music House — a musical instrument retailer in Catonsville that has been in business for over 50 years.
On Nov. 4, “Family Feud” featuring the Higgins family will air at 6:30 p.m. on WBFF and 7 p.m. on WNUV. On Nov. 12, a second episode will air at the same time and channels, according to a social media post
The family announced the appearance Thursday on Bill’s Music’s Facebook page:
“You may remember back in June, the Higgins family hopped on a plane to Atlanta to meet Steve Harvey and play the Family Feud! Finally our episode is ready to AIR!!”
The Higgins family, has owned and operated Bill’s Music’s House since 1965, when William “Bill” Higgins and his wife Nancy rented a small room behind a coin shop on Frederick Road, according to the store’s website.
Today, the store occupies a 36,000 square-foot space that specializes in musical instrument sales, rentals, repairs, lessons, and purchase of used gear.