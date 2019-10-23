Dr. Hania Habeeb, a Muslim woman, remembers having to choose between her faith and her education when she was growing up in Baltimore County. She’d have to pick between seeing her family on Muslim holidays, or maintaining her attendance record and staying current with her studies while in school.
Thirty-five years ago, Muhammad Jameel, who was then a PTA president in Baltimore County, remembers speaking to the Board of Education, asking that Muslim holidays be recognized in the school calendar, and one board member having no idea what holidays he was even talking about.
The two were part of about a dozen parents, teachers and other community members who spoke during public testimony before the Baltimore County Board of Education, urging board members to take a myriad of factors into consideration when voting next month on the school calendar.
Some asked the board to consider the economic impact of starting school too early or of letting school out too late. Others pushed the board to mark Jewish and Muslim holidays as days where school is closed rather than professional development days where teachers have to work but students stay home.
“Our county is multi-racial…and multi religious,” Dr. Habeeb said. “We are seeking ‘holiday balance’ for the Muslim community.”
The calendar proposals recognize Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday, and Eid-Al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday, as professional development days, not as days when the school system is closed. The proposals do not mention other holidays, like Rosh Hashanah or the first day of Ramadan.
The board originally heard from school system staff on a proposed calendar for the 2020-2021 school year in late September. At the time, school system staff recommended starting the school year before Labor Day; the board asked system staff to come back to the board with more options.
Staff came back with three options – two where school starts after Labor Day, and one where school starts before Labor Day. Of the twelve speakers at the Tuesday night meeting, one spoke in favor of Option A, three spoke in favor of Option B, and no other speakers mentioned a favorite or least-favorite option.
Board members did not offer comment about the calendar following the public testimony period. The three options, viewable online, differ in start and end dates and the length of spring break.
The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on a school calendar when they meet in early November.