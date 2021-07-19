Storyville in Woodlawn | PHOTOS

Nora Carey, 3, and her mother Geraldine Doetzer, Rodgers Forge, leave the Theater and head towards the Library in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)