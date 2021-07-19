xml:space="preserve">
Storyville in Woodlawn | PHOTOS

(Left to Right) Helen Rigney, 3, Halethorpe, Zoe Kennedy, 5, Catonsville, and William Rigney, 5 play in the grocery store at Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Storyville in Woodlawn

Jul 19, 2021
Storyville in Woodlawn
Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Janet Decker "Aunt JJ" and John Kennedy "Grandpa" visit while "their children" play in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Janet Decker "Aunt JJ" and John Kennedy "Grandpa" visit while "their children" play in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
The Storyville Railway caboose in Stioryville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
The Storyville Railway caboose in Stioryville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
A complete kitchen can be fornd in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
A complete kitchen can be fornd in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Nora Carey, 3, Rodgers Forge, makes tea for her friends in the "kitchen" in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Nora Carey, 3, Rodgers Forge, makes tea for her friends in the "kitchen" in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Nora Carey, 3, and her mother Geraldine Doetzer, Rodgers Forge, leave the Theater and head towards the Library in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Nora Carey, 3, and her mother Geraldine Doetzer, Rodgers Forge, leave the Theater and head towards the Library in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Storyville's Theater has changeable sets for kids to choose for putting on plays. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Storyville's Theater has changeable sets for kids to choose for putting on plays. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Kids can put on puppet shows in the Theater in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Kids can put on puppet shows in the Theater in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Helen Rigney, 3, halethorpe, makes change for her Great-Aunt Janet Decker (JJ) at the Theater ticket Booth in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Helen Rigney, 3, halethorpe, makes change for her Great-Aunt Janet Decker (JJ) at the Theater ticket Booth in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Storyville Store and post Office. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Storyville Store and post Office. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
(Left to Right) Helen Rigney, 3, Halethorpe, Zoe Kennedy, 5, Catonsville, and William Rigney, 5 play in the grocery store at Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
(Left to Right) Helen Rigney, 3, Halethorpe, Zoe Kennedy, 5, Catonsville, and William Rigney, 5 play in the grocery store at Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Helen Rigney, 3, Halethorpe, rings up an order of vegetables at the grocery story in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Helen Rigney, 3, Halethorpe, rings up an order of vegetables at the grocery story in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
A tree house in "Toddler Woods" in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
A tree house in "Toddler Woods" in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
Nora Carey, 3, Rodgers Forge, plays with blocks in the "loft" above the "kitchen" in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
Nora Carey, 3, Rodgers Forge, plays with blocks in the "loft" above the "kitchen" in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
The babies can play in "Baby Park with their parents in Storyville. Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
The babies can play in "Baby Park with their parents in Storyville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Storyville in Woodlawn
The "Library" at Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. They have been closed since the COVID pandemic took hold last March. Both play-and-learn centers will operate at 50% capacity, allowing a total of 30 children and adults at one time.
The "Library" at Storyville, a read and play area for kids age birth to 5, reopened at the two Baltimore County library branches (Woodlawn and Rosedale) on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
