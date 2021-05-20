(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Maryland Baltimore County Public Library Reopens | PHOTOS By Brian Krista May 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Pictures from the Catonsville and Towson branches of the Baltimore County Public Library, among the locations that reopened for limited services beginning on May 17. (Brian Krista) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Ellen Power of Catonsville reads the jacket from a novel in the new books section as she decides on book selections at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville A patron passes by a "Welcome Back" sign at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Diahann Kundratic of Catonsville uses one of the select computers open for research at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Seven-year-old Noah Brown carries his book selections as he leaves with his mother, Marche Fullard of Catonsville, following their trip to the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Cora Gordon of Baltimore browses a section of books at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Three-year-old Ezra Bennett adds books to the bottom of a stroller while on a trip with his mother Keri Bennett, to the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Catonsville Ellen Power of Catonsville reads the jacket from a novel in the new books section as she decides on book selections at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Patrons and employees move about the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson A patron uses one of the open self-checkout machines at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Social distancing reminders are seen posted inside the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Nine-year-old Alexis Zhang of Towson reads from a joke book as she makes some book selections at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Sonia Alcantara-Antoine, Director of the Baltimore County Public Library, in seen at the Towson branch on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Sui Zhang of Towson and her children Alexis, 9, and Aaron, 6, browse books for borrowing at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Three-year-old Josephine Cohen helps her mother, Kerri Cohen of Towson and one-year-old Solomon, as they use one of the self-checkout machines at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Three-year-old Josephine Cohen helps her mother Kerri Cohen of Towson and one-year-old Solomon as they collect their books at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Addison Deyesu of Towson scours a book shelf for some new reads at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Public Library, Towson Circulation assistant Marissa Burns organizes patrons' book request on a holding shelf at the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Select branches reopened for limited services and browsing on May 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)