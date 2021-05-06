Teachers from Baltimore and Carroll Counties win financial education awards, both receiving $1,000

A Baltimore County elementary school teacher and a Carroll County middle school teacher are two of five winners in the eighth annual Maryland Financial Education & Capability Awards.
Gerri Otto, a social studies resource teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools, and Carol Schaper, a family and consumer science teacher at Sykesville Middle School, received $1,000 for successfully teaching colleagues and young people how to handle money. The financial award money is made possible from the Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals and the Woodside Foundation.
The ceremony was coordinated in a Zoom meeting by CASH Campaign of Maryland and the Maryland Financial Education and Capability Commission, highlighting the public school teachers, community champions and organizations who deliver financial education.
“CASH developed these awards to call attention to the importance of strengthening the economic lives of all Marylanders, no matter their age, and allows us to acknowledge and congratulate teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations dedicated to helping people understand the importance of making good financial decisions for a better financial future,” said Robin McKinney, co-founder & CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland, in a release.
Each award recipient demonstrated hard work and dedication in the financial topics of budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, and financial decision-making.
Additional $1,000 awards were given to Michael Baker, a high school teacher in Prince George’s County, winning the High School Teacher Award; Jesse Ketterman, an individual educator from Allegany County, winning the Community Champion Award; and the Financial Education Partnership of Washington County, winning the Outstanding Organization Award.
“During this pandemic when so many are facing hardship and uncertainty, financial education is more important than ever … it can change lives for the better,” McKinney said.