Baltimore County police: ‘No known threat’ in barricade situation

Baltimore County Police on Tuesday said there was “no known threat” in a barricade situation unfolding in the Woodlawn-Lochearn area.
Police are on scene in the 2700 block of Gwynnmore Avenue and the 3300 block of Kelox Road, near Powhatan Elementary School, for a person who refuses to be served a protective order.
SWAT units are on scene because police called in a barricade situation, explained spokeswoman officer Jennifer Peach. By calling in the SWAT units, regular patrol officers are able to respond to other calls rather than spend their time “sitting on a house.”
Units have been on scene since about 7:10 a.m., Peach said, though the radio has been “very quite” and there is no “imminent danger.”
Peach said there was nobody else in the house with the person in question. She said she was not aware of neighbors being put on lock down.
