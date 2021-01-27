Baltimore County launches online COVID-19 vaccine tracker as nearly 59,000 get first doses

On Jan. 25, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made more eligible for the vaccine — adults 65 to 74 years old, U.S. Postal Service workers, those in manufacturing, grocery store employees and public transit workers. The county is still working to vaccinate those who were made eligible in the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B vaccine priority groups, which include first responders, health care providers, nursing home residents and staff, those who are 75 and older and teachers.