Baltimore County Public Schools hit by ransomware cyber attack, officials say

The Baltimore County Public Schools system was hit with a ransomware cyber attack, shutting down all network systems, officials said Wednesday.
Mychael Dickerson, the district’s chief of staff, said the technology team is investigating the problem.
“Baltimore County Public Schools can now confirm we were the victim of a [ransomware] cyber attack,” Dickerson wrote on Twitter. “This caused systemic interruption to our network information systems. Our BCPS technology team is working to address the situation.”
The network issue is impacting the school district’s website, email system and grading system, Dickerson said. The closure also impacts BCPS offices.
“Everything was impacted,” he said. “It’s extensive enough that we made this decision. We knew it wouldn’t be a quick fix.”
There’s no estimate for when systems could be back online, Dickerson said, and that’s why classes were canceled for the entire day, and offices shuttered.
“We just don’t want people standing by thinking we’ll get back up,” Dickerson said.
This article will be updated.