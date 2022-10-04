Baltimore County, school officials break ground on new Lansdowne High School

Artist rendition of the New Lansdowne High School. BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore County delegation in officially breaking ground for a new replacement school for Lansdowne High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Baltimore County and school officials broke ground Tuesday morning on a replacement school for Lansdowne High School.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams was joined by County Executive Johnny Olszewski and members of the Board of Education in a downpour to move the first official shovel of dirt to start the process of constructing a new school.

“We are so excited to finally be at this moment for Lansdowne High School,” Olszewski said. “We came together, we proved that we could do that.”

The new school will have a state-rated capacity of 1,759 seats, which is 300 seats more than the current school. The $156 million project will include three, three-story wings connected to a two-story physical education and fine arts wing by a sun-filled, multiuse commons area. The state’s contribution to the total project cost will be $75.8 million while the county’s share will be $80.7 million.

“This is all of our hard work and dreams coming together,” said Williams. “Now, students will have the very best, so they can become the very best they can be.”

“Lansdowne High School’s replacement might mean something different to each member of the community,” said Dayana Bergman, mother of an alumnus, a former interpreter at Lansdowne High School and longtime advocate for a replacement school. ”Good or bad, it’s a path to growth, but we all advocated for decades.”

“This is the beginning of a bigger and brighter future,” said Nyla Woods, a sophomore at Lansdowne High School.

This building, at 318,461 square feet, will be more than 100,000 square feet larger than the present building. The new school will be built on the current school’s athletic fields, which run along Lansdowne Road, almost directly across the street from Lansdowne Middle School, said Charles Herndon, BCPS communications specialist. The building will be northwest of the current school, which will eventually be razed to make way for athletic fields and other amenities for the new campus.

The present building, which was built in 1963, has been deteriorating over the years. There are cramped classrooms with narrow doorways, a lack of storage space for supplies, cracking floors and unleveled hallways that make the school inaccessible to students with disabilities.

Getting capital funds for improvements seemed impossible, which made members of the community feel ignored and forgotten, Bergman said.

“When it looked like the reality of a new school might not happen, this community rallied together, found the courage to keep on moving and never gave up,” said Allison Seymour, principal of Lansdowne High School. “Today we are here celebrating what this new campus will be, [and what it] represents to those who live in this community, those who graduated from this school, those who currently attend this school and those who are to come.”

After Olszewski prioritized the high school in his first budget proposal in 2019, he conducted a multiyear improvement plan for all schools study that allowed all the communities in Baltimore County to chime in on the subject, Bergman said.

“It brings hope to all communities in Baltimore County that leaders will listen to the everyday folks and address the much-needed improvements to provide children access to a world class learning environment that every child should receive regardless of ZIP code,” Bergman said.

The new school is expected to open in fall 2026, according to Herndon.