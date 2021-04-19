Baltimore County schools release 2021 high school graduation schedule; most to take place at Towson’s SECU Arena

Baltimore County Public Schools’ 2021 graduating seniors will have traditional in-person ceremonies to receive their diplomas after school officials release a high school graduation schedule, under COVID-19 safety requirements.
“We had to make accommodations because of the ongoing pandemic,” said Charles Herndon, a school system spokesman.
Most of the graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
“The SECU arena is a very nice, very modern, and very spacious facility,” Herndon said. “Following the guidelines of the CDC, folks will be asked to wear masks, and social distance where possible.”
All dates and times are subject to change based upon health metrics. Students and their families are encouraged to visit the BCPS website for updates.
In mid-May, plans call for Ridge Ruxton, Maiden Choice School, and Battle Monument to have their ceremonies on school grounds. These schools are for special education and typically only have a few graduates per year, Herndon said.
“They serve small populations and have always had graduations at their individual schools,” he said.
Also, the commencement location for the Post-Secondary Functional Academic Learning Support, or PSFALS, program is to-be-determined.
“We had to split it up into several different ceremonies, ”said Herndon.
The schedule for in-person ceremonies are as follows:
On school grounds
Tuesday, May 18
Ridge Ruxton School-12:30 p.m. at Ridge Ruxton
Maiden Choice School-12:30 p.m. at Maiden Choice
Battle Monument School-7 p.m. at Battle Monument
Towson University SECU Arena
Saturday, May 22
Milford Mill Academy-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Technical High School-7 p.m.
Monday, May 24
Dulaney High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
George Washington Carver Center for the Arts and Technology-7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Hereford High School- 10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Western School of Technology- 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Towson High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Pikesville High School-7 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Franklin High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Lock Raven High School-7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts-10 a.m. or 2:30 a.m.
New Town High School-7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Parkville High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Chesapeake High School-7 a.m.
Thursday, June 3
Randallstown High School-10 a.m.
Overlea High School-2:30 p.m.
Owings Mills High School-7 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Perry Hall High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Sparrows Point High School-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Catonsville High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Kenwood High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Lansdowne High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Woodlawn High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Dundalk High School-10 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Summer Graduation
Saturday, Aug. 14
10:30 a.m. at George Washington Carver Center for the Arts and Technology
To be determined
Thursday, May 27
PSFALS Program-10:30 a.m.