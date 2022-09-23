Tickets on sale for Baltimore County Public Library’s annual “Toast Among Ghosts” event

Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library will hold its annual “A Toast Among Ghosts” on Oct. 15 from 7 -10 p.m. at the Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road.

According to the foundation, the Reisterstown Branch was formerly the Franklin Academy, where in 1831, Edgar Allan Poe applied to be the headmaster. “He wasn’t selected, but every year, Poe returns to one of his old haunts,” the foundation said in a news release.

There will be live music from local bands Edgar Allan & the Poe Boys and Porch Setters Union, food from Just Like Home Indian Cuisine, Flash Crabcake Company and The Reister’s Daughter, beer from RavenBeer, wine, local authors and vendors, and famed Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz.

Along with the food, live music and drinks, there will be portrayals of historic Reisterstown residents, ghost stories around a fire pit and guided tours through the historic Reisterstown Community Cemetery, established in 1764.

The theme this year is “MoonLit Masquerade.” Attendees can wear a masquerade-style mask and/or costume to enter the MoonLit Masquerade contest; bonus points if the mask is literary-inspired.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. VIP tickets are $50 and include a swag bag with a commemorative pint glass, a Poe Toasting print, two drink tickets and more. No one under age 21 will be admitted. This is a rain-or-shine event.

“While we don’t want to speak for the community, in past conversations with customers they have told us how much they love the history of Reisterstown, which includes the Reisterstown Branch and the adjacent cemetery, and enjoy celebrating it during ‘A Toast Among Ghosts,’” said Emily Williamson, communications and media relations supervisor. “As it has grown, we have also started to welcome out-of-town and sometimes out-of-state guests. For many, it is something that they look forward to every year.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.foundationforbcpl.org.