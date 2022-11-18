Baltimore County Public Library launches teen advisory board

Baltimore County Public Library haslaunched a new teen advisory board program that begins in December and runs through March 2023.

With this program, teens will create a community service project and give input on programs, services and new initiatives, while earning service-learning hours and gaining leaderships and teamwork skills.

“We are excited about the possibilities the teen advisory boards can bring to our system and to the community,” said Conni Strittmatter, youth and family engagement manager. “We find it as a win-win. Not only are we keeping teenagers interested in the library during a time many lose interest, we’re also getting a fresh perspective on what the next generation wants the library to look like.”

The library’s 19 branches are broken into three regions: west, central and east, with 15 teenagers selected for each region.

Region breakdown:

West Region: Arbutus, Catonsville, Lansdowne, Pikesville, Randallstown and Woodlawn

Central Region: Cockeysville, Hereford, Loch Raven, Owings Mills, Parkville-Carney, Reisterstown and Towson

East Region: Essex, North Point, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Sollers Point and White Marsh

Requirements for the board include attending a monthly meeting at a branch in their local region and actively participating in the creation of a community service project.

Members will be selected based on a variety of criteria, including proper and thoughtful completion of the application, timely submission of the application, availability and the number of teens that apply per branch.

The application period has closed and all applicants will be notified of their application status by Nov. 28.

Baltimore County Public Library, which has been in the community since 1948, has 19 branches that are safe zones, civic centers, technology hubs and spaces for ideas and learning. For more information about branches and services, visit bcpl.info.