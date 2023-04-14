Baltimore County Public Library now accepting applications for summer teen advisory board

Baltimore County Public Library’s summer Teen Advisory Board is now accepting applications.

This summer, each branch will host a Teen Advisory Board. The Teen Advisory Board is a minimum 10-hour commitment for students, and members are expected to attend regular meetings throughout the summer, create the community service project, work well in teams and independently and have excellent communication skills, according to the news release.

Members also have the opportunity to participate in focus groups, programs and other activities to help shape the future of the library’s teen services.

“After a successful inaugural program during the school year, we are thrilled to expand the Teen Advisory program to each branch this summer,” said Conni Strittmatter, manager of the Youth and Family Engagement department. “This is a fantastic opportunity for teens to gain leadership experience, give back to their community and connect with others who share the same interests.”

The Teen Advisory Board is up of 15 teenagers between the ages of 13 and18. Members work closely with library staff to plan and promote programs and events for their peers as well as create a community service project while earning service-learning hours for graduation, the release said.

“Libraries provide teens with a safe and welcoming environment to explore, learn, create and connect,” said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, CEO of Baltimore County Public Library. “Libraries not only offer a vast collection of books, resources and technology, we also promote critical thinking and creativity, which are vital skills for teenagers to prepare for their futures.”

The Teen Advisory Board program is from June 20 to August 19. The application deadline is April 30, and selected candidates are notified by May 15.

To apply, visit bcpl.info/blog/applications-are-now-open-for-summer-teen-advisory-boards.