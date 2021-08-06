Baltimore County Public Library to debut new Mobile Library Law Center, a customized vehicle offering free legal services

After a partnership with Maryland Legal Aid and more than $100,000 in fundraising, the Baltimore County Public Library will debut its new Mobile Library Law Center next week.
Starting Wednesday, the mobile service will offer free legal services in areas such as bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungements, government benefits, housing, landlord/tenant, veterans’ benefits and unemployment benefits to underserved areas of the county, in what organizers say will be the first of its kind.
The mobile unit is specifically intended to serve residents with disabilities, seniors, veterans and those who are economically disadvantaged, according to a news release.
“We are proud to be the first library system in the country to own and operate a mobile legal vehicle, servicing those who don’t have access to legal help,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine in a statement.
The vehicle will travel to the Woodlawn area on Wednesdays and the Essex area on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visiting facilities such as the Islamic Center of Baltimore County and the Essex Senior Center.
Staffed by a librarian and an attorney from MLA, the service will feature two private meeting rooms, internet access and electronic equipment.
“Maryland Legal Aid is thrilled to be a part of this venture,” said MLA’s Executive Director Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr. in a statement. “Expanding the provision of free legal services by bringing attorneys directly to communities in need, oftentimes in unconventional locations, was MLA’s goal.”
Last year, the library Foundation’s goal was to raise $160,000 for the Mobile Library Law Center through a partnership with MLA, but it is also made possible by donations from American Bar Endowment, Maryland Legal Services Corporation, Wheels for Change, PNC Foundation, Baltimore Gas and Electric, and the Maryland Bar Foundation.
Latest Baltimore County
“The ABE recognizes that bringing critical legal services to people’s homes and to other readily accessible places in the community is a key delivery strategy,” said Board President Carolyn Lamm.