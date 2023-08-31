Baltimore County Public Library resumes operations on Sundays at select libraries

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Public Library announced that it will resume Sunday hours beginning Sept. 10 at seven out of 19 branches.

The seven branches were selected based on which locations saw the most use on pre-pandemic Sundays among other factors, such as space, parking and physical resources like computers. All seven branches are spread out geographically throughout the county, according to a news release.

Advertisement

The library is pairing down on Sundays to core services, such as access to the physical collection, computers, meeting rooms and study rooms and printing, copying and faxing. Some services will not be available, including My Librarian appointments, notary or passports, programs or social worker appointments, the release said.

“As with nearly every aspect of life, the pandemic shifted the way our libraries operated,” said Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “When we reopened our branches in June 2021, we evaluated the best way to allocate our staff and resources in a way that still allowed us to provide the services our customers wanted and needed. Providing service hours on Sunday is one way to meet many of our community’s needs.”

Advertisement

The service will run annually starting the Sept. 10 through May 26. The following branches will open to the public on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.:

The library is hosting Sundaes on Sundays throughout September and October. Miss Twist will make a stop at one of the open branches between 3 and 4 p.m. each Sunday. Anyone who shows a library card receives a small one-topping sundae. The schedule is as follows:

North Point Branch, Sept. 10

Arbutus Branch, Sept. 17

Perry Hall Branch, Sept. 24

Owings Mills Branch, Oct. 1

Cockeysville Branch, Oct. 8

Towson Branch, Oct. 15

Pikesville Branch, Oct. 22

The digital library is open every day, and is filled with audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, movies, music and more for those who do not wish to visit the library on Sundays. For more information, visit bcpl.info.