Baltimore County judge approves Maple Avenue development in Halethorpe after contentious series of hearings

A Baltimore County administrative law judge has approved a highly contentious 182-townhome project on Maple Avenue in Halethorpe after months of online hearings.
The Halethorpe Improvement Association is considering an appeal of the decision, according to William Carter, association vice president.
Developed by Elkridge-based H&H Rock Cos., the project would build 182 town houses with 74 single-car garage units and 108 double car-garage units on a 72-acre tract at 4100 Maple Ave. Plans also include a convenience store, gas station and dog park on the site, which formerly housed the Good Shepherd Center. H&H Rock Cos. purchased the property for $7.5 million in 2019.
Administrative Law Judge Maureen Murphy, who presided over the case, officially approved the project on Jan. 27.
In 2020, a group of residents vocally opposed the plans, citing issues that included incompatibility with the existing neighborhood, stormwater management, school overcrowding, parking capacity and environmental concerns.
The planned development, dubbed the “Southern Crossroads Project,” had a total of six online hearings in 2021.
Murphy received testimony from county agencies, the developer’s expert witnesses, Halethorpe Improvement Association representatives and other concerned residents during three days of online hearings, Dec. 1-3. Written closing arguments from the developer’s attorney, the Halethorpe Improvement Association and other residents were submitted to Murphy on Jan. 12.
Prior to the online hearings, representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability and the Baltimore County Department of Parks and Recreation approved the project after new environmental impact variance requests were submitted in September by project developer Mark Levy of H&H Rock Cos.
Michael Viscarra, a professional engineer for the parks and recreation department, previously said all issues regarding the property were resolved during the department’s review.
On Oct. 14, forest buffer and forest conservation variance request applications were officially approved by the county. Variances to cut down 51 specimen trees were also approved by the county to accommodate the project.
Jeff Livingston, who testified for the environmental protection department on Dec. 1, addressed the community’s concerns about possible flooding at the property.
“The developer was able to meet not just the minimum standards for stormwater management but they also wound up going above and beyond … to incorporate into their design some practices that would help to slow down the release of any water coming into the site,” Livingston said.
In the Halethorpe Improvement Association’s closing argument memorandum, the association wrote that the proposed development does not address off-site runoff.
“We acknowledge that the developer and the county have made tremendous progress in improving the stormwater management facilities planned for the development, but more work needs to be done in addressing runoff in the forested area between Maple and Ridge Avenues,” they wrote.
Tiffany Wiseman, who lives close to the proposed development, testified on Dec. 2 about the project leading to crowding at Halethorpe Elementary School and other local schools.
Halethorpe Elementary School is less than a half-mile from the development site.
Wiseman also expressed concerns with the project bringing parking issues and increased traffic to the neighborhood, which has narrow streets with no sidewalks.
Casey Jackson, a resident of Summit Avenue, shared similar sentiments during emotional testimony on Dec. 3.
“I want my son to be able to safely ride his bike around our neighborhood and have sidewalks, safe streets, less traffic, especially less cut-through traffic,” she said.
In her order, Murphy addressed congestion concerns around the neighborhood and school.
“It is remarkable to me that Halethorpe Elementary School would not have a drop-off and pick-up route through its own parking lot where parents would remain in their vehicles to pick up/drop off children … similarly, with regard to lack of sidewalks in Halethorpe, both the county and abutting property owners will need to rectify that issue,” Murphy wrote.
“I have no authority to order either the county or those property owners to pay for or construct sidewalks where none currently exist,” Murphy added.
In the conclusion of her order, Murphy wrote that the development plan satisfied site requirements and regulations of Baltimore County code.
“After considering the testimony and evidence presented by the developer, the exhibits offered at the hearing, and confirmation from the various county agencies … I find that the developer has satisfied its burden of proof and therefore, [Baltimore County code] mandates that the [plan] be approved,” she wrote.
Carter, a 29-year resident of Halethorpe, called the decision “disappointing.”
Jackson said she felt “slighted” by the decision.
“If our opinions and feelings don’t matter then why even invite us to testify?” Jackson said. “All it did was leave me with a sense of false hope and wasted time. My faith in the courts and in my county representatives has been diminished greatly by this process.”
However, Jackson is grateful that the developer met with community residents and promised to improve street safety in the neighborhood.
“My only hope at this point is that the developer makes good on his promises, so that at least someone makes us feel like we matter,” Jackson said.