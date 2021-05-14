Most Baltimore County Public Library branches reopen Monday for limited in-person browsing

The Baltimore County Public Library will reopen for limited, in-person browsing on Monday, opening 17 of its 19 branches to the public at 30% capacity and maintaining the library’s popular curbside service.
The reopening plan will feature browsing and self-checkout of materials; limited computer use; information and account management requests; self-service printing, faxing and copying; library card registration and digital card conversions.
County libraries have been closed for public browsing since the start of the pandemic last March.
“We are excited to reopen to the public and serve our community through in-person services,” Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said, in a news release.
New public browsing hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while continuing to offer services such as curbside pickup, computer appointments, grab-and-go meals, hotspots, digital downloads, streaming services, and virtual programs and services.
“I am proud of how quickly our team pivoted and adjusted to make the necessary changes during this unprecedented pandemic to provide our community safe access to the library,” Alcántara-Antoine said.
Seventeen branches will allow in-person browsing; the Reisterstown and Rosedale facilities will not due to ongoing renovations there.
Library services and facility usage will be reinstated in future reopening phases. For more information about branches and services, visit bcpl.info.