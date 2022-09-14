Baltimore County Public Library holds giveaway for library card sign-up month

For national Library Card Sign-Up Month, Baltimore County Public Library is celebrating with a giveaway which has participants using their BCPL card to check out eight physical items, which could include books, DVDs, CDs, video games or library of things items, between September 1 and 30.

There are two divisions for the giveaway. The adult winner (age 18 and over) will receive two tickets to the musical “Hamilton” at the Hippodrome on Oct. 30. The youth winner (age 17 or younger) will receive an Apple MacBook Pro.

Winners will be notified via email on Oct. 7, and will be able to pick up their prize at their home branch. The odds of winning are based on the number of qualifying participants.

Employees of BCPL and their immediate family and household members of such employees are not eligible. Students who use their student account identification are also not eligible to win.

“Today’s library is more than just a place filled with books,” said Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “It offers a world of opportunities, from early literacy resources and programs for parents and caregivers, to social services like free legal advice and a social worker in the library -- all for free -- just by registering for a library card..”

Along with borrowing physical items at one of the 19 branches, customers can access public computers, utilize streaming services like Kanopy and Hoopla and download e-books, audiobooks and e-magazines. The system’s collection of databases includes a legal forms library, Mango Languages, LinkedIn Learning and more.

Participants in need of a library card may register in person at any of the 19 branches’ service desks or print out a form in Korean, Russian and Spanish at bcpl.info and bring it to the branch to receive a card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure everyone has their own library card.

Cora Gordon of Baltimore browses a section of books at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)