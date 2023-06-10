Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds now open

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Farmers Market has opened at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

“Our market is unique in that it is run mainly by Baltimore County farmers and producers with fresh, high-quality produce and more,” said Baltimore County Farmers Market Manager Bill Langlotz.

Local farmers and producers will offer fresh local produce, including strawberries, asparagus, lettuce and spring onions. Wine, cheese, pork, eggs, baked goods, ice cream and flowers will also be available, according to a news release.

“We thank our customers for supporting local farmers and producers, and ask for their help by coming in good health and washing purchases before eating,” Langlotz said.

The farmers market is open every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Main Gate, 2200 York Road. There will be special hours during the Maryland State Fair.

Participating local farmers and producers include Crooked Creek Farm, Daily Crisis Farm, Harford Vineyard and Winery, and Hills Forest Fruit Farm.

For more information, visit baltimorecountyfarmersmarket.com or call 410-207-2165.