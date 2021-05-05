Baltimore County now offering on-demand COVID vaccine appointments at all clinics

Baltimore County residents can now directly schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at all county vaccination sites.
“As we continue to make amazing progress in vaccinating our neighbors, we’re ready to move into the next phase in our fight against COVID-19. By offering on-demand scheduling, we’re making it even easier for people across Baltimore County to get their shot,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a news release.
The Baltimore County Department of Health will post a weekly vaccine schedule at baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine. Appointments are preferred but not required.
Residents who are medically homebound can pursue vaccination by emailing the Department of Health at COVIDVax@baltimorecountymd.gov or calling the COVID hotline at 410-887-3816. Individuals can go to baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for the latest updates.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Baltimore County Health Director Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in the statement. “Direct scheduling and on-demand vaccinations helps to accomplish our overall mission of promoting health and preventing disease through education, advocacy, linkage to care and treatment.”
More than 57% of Baltimore County’s population ages 16 and older has have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
“Moving forward, we’ll continue to do whatever we can to eliminate barriers to care so that everyone can easily get this free, effective and lifesaving vaccine,” Olszewski said.