xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore County announces reopening of senior centers, following a 14-month hiatus

By
Baltimore Sun Media
May 06, 2021 3:38 PM

The Baltimore County Department of Aging has announced an eight-phase reopening plan for its senior centers, starting with the largest facilities.

County senior centers have been closed since March 17, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Monday, nine of the county’s largest senior centers will host orientations in advance of reopening.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to begin to reopen our senior centers so we can do even more to serve the more than 20,000 residents who are members of the county’s 20 senior centers and Senior Box Office,” Laura D. Riley, director of the Department of Aging, said in a news release.

Operational plans call for in-person programming in July, once a significant number of members compete a mandatory safety orientation and registration. Individuals can register for these sessions by calling 410-887-2040 or visiting www.baltimorecountymd.gov/aging.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This phased reopening will ensure that we can provide a clean and safe environment at our largest centers as we work towards reopening all our centers as quickly and as safely as possible,” Riley said.

[More Maryland news] As Preakness approaches, the real winner could be Pimlico and the surrounding neighborhood. Here’s why

Baltimore County will begin the process of reopening with the following senior centers:

Ateaze Senior Center — 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, 410-887-7233, ateazesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Bykota Senior Center — 611 Central Avenue, Towson, 410-887-3094, bykotasc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Advertisement

Catonsville Senior Center — 501 North Rolling Road, 410-887-0900, catonsvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Cockeysville Senior Center — 10535 York Road, 410-887-7694, cockeyscillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

[More Maryland news] Howard County 2021 boys lacrosse preview

Essex Senior Center — 600 Dorsey Avenue, 410-887-0267, essexsc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Liberty Senior Center — 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown 410-887-0780, libertysc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Parkville Senior Center — 8601 Harford Road, 410-887-5338, parkvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Pikesville Senior Center — 1301 Reisterstown Road, 410-887-1245, pikesvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Latest Baltimore County

Seven Oaks Senior Center — 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall, 410-887-5192, sevenoakssc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore County

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement