Baltimore County coalition wants referendum adding four seats to growing county’s council

“They want us to go back to the 1955 version of collecting signatures: I have to wait for you outside the supermarket and you may or may not want to stop. You may or may not want to stand 6 inches away from me. You may or may not want to give me your birth date and your full home address and your signature,” Dorsey-Walker said. “We’re hoping that people will do that because they want so badly a change to take place. Why must they?”