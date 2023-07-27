Carroll Teacher of the Year finalist named artistic director for Children’s Chorus of Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rachel Morgan Im has been appointed as the new artistic director of the Baltimore County-based Children’s Chorus of Maryland. She succeeds Susan Bialek, who is leaving after nine years of service.

“With Rachel’s vast experience teaching and working with students in a variety of choruses, we are confident that the Children’s Chorus of Maryland will to continue to thrive and grow for years to come,” said David Bielenberg, executive director of Children’s Chorus of Maryland, in a news release. “She is looking forward to getting to know all of the families, alumni and donors that make up the CCM community as we embark on our 49th conservatory season.”

Im has led ensembles to win numerous awards at choral festivals and adjudications. She has co-directed touring ensembles that have performed in prestigious venues in both the United States and Europe.

Her primary instrument is voice, but she also plays piano and djembe, acording to the news release.

Im has been a choral director for the Children’s Chorus of Carroll County for more than 13 years. Im was a vocal music teacher at North Carroll Middle School from 2005 until 2020. During her years in the classroom, Im taught music at every grade level in both public and private school settings. She also served in numerous leadership positions at school and county levels, and was a 2015 Teacher of the Year finalist for Carroll County Public Schools, the release said.

In 2022, Im was named conductor of the York County Junior Honors Choir, part of the York County Honors Choirs organization. The choir, combined with soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices, is comprised of advanced singers in grades 7-9 from across York County, Pennsylvania.

Im has a bachelor of music education degree from the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music in Illinois, and a master’s in music education from the Peabody Conservatory. Additionally, she has completed studies in world and folk arts, diversity and pedagogy at McDaniel College, and has studied West African hand drumming, the release said.

Celebrating its 48th year, Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music provides comprehensive music education and choral performance programs for children in the Baltimore-Washington region. The music conservatory features highly qualified teachers, small classes and in-depth vocal enrichment to provide children with a complete musical education and choral experience. CCM welcomes children who attend public, private and parochial schools, as well as those who are homeschooled.