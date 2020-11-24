This Baltimore County colonel was passed over for police chief last year. Now, he’ll be a chief in Texas.

Longtime Baltimore County police officer Col. Al Jones — passed over for the county police chief job in 2019 — will be the new police chief of Arlington, Texas, according to a city news release.
Jones, who worked for the county’s police department for 25 years, will command Arlington’s 900-member police force starting Jan. 11. He beat out more than 70 others for the post, Arlington’s news release said.
“We have identified a leader who can continue ensuring excellent service to our residents and move our city positively forward,” said Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton in the news release.
Jones started as a Baltimore County officer in 1995, and later served as commander of the Towson precinct. Since 2018, he has overseen the department’s Community Relations Bureau.
Jones participated in a handful of public forums in Arlington during the interview process, according to the city’s news release. Recently, he’s attended training events, too, including the Major Cities Chiefs Association Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.
During his time in Baltimore, he was recognized by the Baltimore Country Branch of NAACP and the Islamic Society of Baltimore for exemplary service.
The Blue Guardians, a group representing minority officers on Baltimore County’s 1,900-member force, backed Jones for county police chief in 2019. But Melissa Hyatt, a Baltimore City police officer, was chosen for the role.
In a statement, Jones spoke about his focus on community policing.
“Officers can’t be everywhere, which is why it is vitally important for the community to be engaged and help serve as our eyes and ears. Neighborhood involvement with the police department creates not only a safer community, but a stronger community,” Jones said.