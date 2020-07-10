GBMC nurse Avery Wrigley pens blog as warning about COVID-19

“Being a nurse for 12 hours is tough enough during a non-pandemic and then you add all of these stressors,” Benko said. “I knew when I saw these concerns that they’ve had [that] Avery’s always been a high-level performer since I’ve seen her get to this floor. To see her story and then just to see how quickly it grew; in just one week, it had thousands of shares and multiple media outlets were reaching out to her.”