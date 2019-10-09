The Baltimore County Public School Board unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night to shut off drinking water sources that have tested above 5 parts per billion of lead, a level that’s more stringent than state and federal standards.
But school system staff said because the school board acted on its own, it does not have a plan on how and when to implement the new standards.
Pradeep “Pete” Dixit, the executive director of facilities management for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the department’s focus is to continue efforts to bring school water sources that tested for elevated lead levels into compliance with the state-mandated action level of 20 parts per billion.
Out of 6,985 water devices tested at Baltimore County Schools during the 2018-2019 school year, about 5%, or 380 sources, tested above the current state-mandated action level of 20 parts per billion. Those found to have elevated levels have been disabled, Dixit said.
Drinking faucets that tested for lead between 5 and 20 parts per billion will not be shut off until the school system’s Department of Facilities Management completes its re-sampling and re-testing of water devices found to have high lead content, expected to wrap up in April.
The school board’s move follows a law passed this year by the General Assembly that makes state grant funding available for schools actively making an effort to get lead levels below 5 parts per billion.
The Maryland Department of the Environment determined replacing an outlet could cost between $600 and $1,500, per the law’s fiscal note.
The EPA’s action level for lead is 15 parts per billion, although has set a “non-enforceable” maximum contaminant level goal of zero, given that even low levels of lead pose health risks.
“Lead is known to cause behavioral and learning disabilities, particularly in children more than adults,” said Baltimore County school board member Moalie Jose, who proposed the bill. “There’s no level of lead that’s considered safe.”
Of the sources in Baltimore County that have lead levels exceeded state-accepted standards, 330 have been replaced.
Those systems — water fountains, ice machines, sinks and bubblers — that have already been replaced still must go through re-sampling and re-testing before they are activated, Dixit said.
The school system expects all the contaminated outlets to be replaced by December this year, but results from the re-testing aren’t anticipated until the end of April. Re-sampling is scheduled to begin this month, Dixit said.
Shutting off the faucets with lead levels between 5 and 20 parts per billion before the re-testing is complete could impact school operations — hence the delay, said Jose, an engineer who’s worked in water resources.
The facilities department has 50 more fixtures to replace at 15 county schools, but Dixit said the elevated levels are countywide, not concentrated to one area, despite those with the highest concentrations lying mostly in the northwest and southeast county regions.
Five schools in particular had water sources with lead levels “reaching up to” and exceeding 1,000 parts per billion, school board member Makeda Scott noted.
Those schools are Deer Park Middle Magnet School with lead levels at 1,150 parts per billion at one sink; a sink at Edmondson Heights Elementary School tested for lead at 1,280 parts per billion; a Powhatan Elementary School sink tested at 1,300 parts per billion of lead; a sink in Kenwood High School at 1,680 parts per billion; and a sink in Owings Mills High School at 1,290 parts per billion.
Elevated lead levels were also found in drinking water at Kenwood High, Owings Mills High, Powhatan Elementary and Edmondson Heights Elementary.
All of those sources, save for the one at Owings Mills, have been replaced, Taylor said. There is no fixed schedule on when that high school will be addressed.
“That seems like it should have a little bit more urgency,” Scott said.
Dixit said the reason for the elevated levels “is a totally random process, from what we can see,” but “has to do with the manufacturing process for that fixture.”
Lead can also enter the water from different sources, Taylor said. Water at Baltimore County schools is supplied by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.
By the numbers
Number of sources that tested for elevated lead levels:
Arbutus Elementary: 2
Baltimore Highlands Elementary: 2
Battle Grove Elementary: 3
Battle Monument: 1
Bear Creek Elementary: 1
Bedford Elementary: 18
Berkshire Elementary: 1
Carney Elementary: 4
Catonsville Alternative: 4
Cedarmere Elementary: 3
Chadwick Elementary: 1
Chapel Hill Elementary: 2
Charlesmont Elementary: 14
Chatsworth Elementary: 7
Chesapeake Terrace Elementary: 3
Church Lane Elementary: 5
Cromwell Valley Elementary: 3
Deer Park Elementary: 1
Deer Park Middle: 3
Dulaney High: 4
Dundalk Elementary: 4
Eastern Tech High: 1
Edmondson Heights Elementary: 8
Featherbed Lane Elementary: 4
Fort Garrison Elementary: 5
Franklin Elementary: 2
Franklin High: 1
Franklin Middle: 2
Fullerton Elementary: 8
Gen. John Stricker Middle: 5
Grange Elementary: 1
Gunpowder Elementary: 8
Halethorpe Elementary: 3
Hawthorne Elementary: 3
Hebbville Elementary: 3
Hernwood Elementary: 1
Hillcrest Elementary: 4
Johnnycake Elementary: 3
Joppa View Elementary: 3
Kenwood High: 4
Lansdowne High: 4
Lansdowne Middle: 1
Loch Raven High: 1
Logan Elementary: 1
Mars Estates Elementary: 6
McCormick Elementary: 11
Middle River Middle: 1
Middlesex Elementary: 3
Milbrook Elementary: 3
Milford Mill Academy: 2
Norwood Elementary: 2
Oakleigh Elementary: 2
Oliver Beach Elementary: 3
Orems Elementary: 2
Overlea High: 1
Owings Mills Elementary: 7
Owings Mills High: 12
Padonia Elementary: 1
Parkville Middle: 1
Patapsco High: 1
Perry Hall Elementary: 6
Perry Hall High: 6
Pine Grove Elementary: 2
Pine Grove Middle: 6
Pinewood Elementary: 3
Pleasant Plains Elementary: 3
Pot Springs Elementary: 7
Powhatan Elementary: 21
Randallstown High: 7
Reisterstown Elementary: 4
Riderwood Elementary: 1
Rodgers Forge Elementary: 5
Rosedale Center (Colgate): 1
Sandalwood Elementary: 5
Scotts Branch Elementary: 10
Seneca Elementary: 5
Southwest Academy: 1
Stemmers Run Middle: 2
Summit Park Elementary: 7
Sussex Elementary: 1
Timber Grove Elementary: 9
Villa Cresta Elementary: 1
Warren Elementary: 2
Wellwood Elementary: 2
West Towson Elementary: 1
Westchester Elementary: 1
White Oak School: 6
Winard Elementary: 13
Windsor Mill Middle: 3
Winfield Elementary: 4
Woodbridge Elementary: 5
Woodlawn Middle: 1
Woodmoor Elementary: 8