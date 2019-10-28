Funding will also be allocated to test microscope slides containing forensic evidence of sexual assailants, collected from victims by the Greater Baltimore Medical Center since the 1970s, Olszewski said. Of the grant funding, $190,000 will be put toward forensic testing of the slides preserved by GBMC and for testing Sexual Assault Forensic Examination kits, or SAFE kits, that were collected prior to April 2018, according to a release.