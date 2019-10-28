The Baltimore County Police Department will receive a $300,000 grant to support cold case sexual assault investigations, officials announced Monday.
The funding, awarded by the Baltimore-based Hackerman Foundation, will support staffing, training and rape kit testing to create cold case investigations component of the police department’s special victim unit, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said during a news conference.
The funding is aimed to “secure justice and closure for victims who have waited for years or perhaps even longer" for their sexual assault cases to resolve, Olszewski said.
The grant announcement comes comes after an audit of Baltimore County’s Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force, convened by Olszewski in February, found the county police department did not complete testing of rape kits in a majority of cases.
The audit also found the department lacked written policy on sexual assault investigations, and suggested that police and prosecutors still consider evidence of the victim’s resistance when pursuing sexual assaults cases and prosecutions.
Baltimore County Police Lieutenant Brian Edwards, Commander of the Special Victims Unit, could not immediately say how many rape kits would be tested with the additional funding.
Rape kit testing is determined “on a case-by-case basis,” Edwards said. “We’re looking at rapidly expanding that number,” which requires more staffing, he said.
Funding will also be allocated to test microscope slides containing forensic evidence of sexual assailants, collected from victims by the Greater Baltimore Medical Center since the 1970s, Olszewski said. Of the grant funding, $190,000 will be put toward forensic testing of the slides preserved by GBMC and for testing Sexual Assault Forensic Examination kits, or SAFE kits, that were collected prior to April 2018, according to a release.
Slide testing has led to sexual assault convictions for decades-old cases through DNA analysis, the release stated.
Seventy thousand dollars will be allocated for police staffing and training in cold cases; $16,000 will support investigation and travel expenses; and $13,000 will pay for more technologically-advanced forensic testing equipment, according to a county spokesman.
"Our victims deserve a complete and thorough investigation in every case,” Hyatt said. “This funding will support this initiative.”
Laura Neuman, a former Anne Arundel county executive whose sexual assault in Baltimore City in 1983 took 19 years to prosecute, attended Monday’s press conference and, in an interview, questioned why public funds weren’t used to test the kits sooner.
“This money is coming from a private [group],” Neuman said. "Where are the public resources to test all kits?'
“Ten years ago, we knew there were 2,000 slides [at GBMC]," she said. "Why are they not being tested, all of them?”