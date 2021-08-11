The Baltimore County Arts Guild set to host the first Arts & Drafts Festival next week at the Guinness Brewery

The Baltimore County Arts Guild is collaborating with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery to put on the first Arts and Drafts Festival in Halethorpe next weekend.
Taking place at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at 5001 Washington Blvd., the festival will present more than 60 artists from across the region to participate in a three-day event Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.
Beginning next Friday, the Guild will kickoff the events with a ticketed concert, featuring singer-songwriter Chris Jacobs and the Kelly Bell Band. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Friday night concert can be purchased in advance for $20, at www.bcartsguild.org.
Musical and art festivities will include free events such as fine arts, live performances, interactive programs, and work displayed by visual artists, which will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Performances for the weekend’s events are Aaron Hill Trio, Geraldine, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, RED SAMMY, Carl Grubbs, and Sweet Leda with Ron Holloway. According to the Guild’s website, the two-day festival was open to all artists, including new and emerging artists.
The Baltimore County Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to fostering all aspects of the arts to the citizens of Baltimore County. From its inception in 2012, the Guild has actively supported local artists by promoting and developing artistic expression for the benefit of the artist and community, according to its website.
To learn more about this event, visit www.artsanddraftsfestival.org or www.bcartsguild.org.