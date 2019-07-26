Advertisement

Three Baltimore County fire recruits didn’t salute national anthem. Officials say it was for religious reasons

By
Baltimore Sun Media |
Jul 26, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Three graduates from the Baltimore County Fire Department's 113th recruit class did not salute during the national anthem because of their faith as Jehovah's Witnesses. (Courtesy Photo/Baltimore County Fire Department)

Three Baltimore County Fire Department recruits on Thursday night stood, but did not salute, during the national anthem at their graduation ceremony. After becoming aware of public concerns and consternation, the fire department clarified: The recruits who didn’t salute did so because of their religion.

Three members of the 113th recruit class are Jehovah’s Witnesses, Elise Armacost, spokeswoman for the department, clarified in a Facebook post late Thursday night. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they are prohibited from displays of national allegiance, Armacost wrote.

“They are successful graduates with a commitment to public service,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

This story will be updated.

