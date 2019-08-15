Baltimore County Police find dog, shelter names him ‘Whoop’

A Baltimore County Police Department officer responded to a call for an abandoned dog late Tuesday night, and shelter officials have since named the dog Whoop, police said Thursday.
The dog was found in a travel crate outside a car wash in the White Marsh area, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. The dog, who officers thought might only be a few months old, was taken to the White March Precinct where he was given food, water and “plenty of play time,” Litofsky said.
Police said Whoop appeared in good health and with no injuries. He was taken to Baltimore County Animal Services early Wednesday morning.
The animal shelter has a 72-hour holding period for lost and stray animals who come to the shelter before they’re put up for adoption.