Baltimore County brings back bulk trash pickup program for the first time since 1992

After a nearly three-decade hiatus, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced on Friday that bulk trash collection will return in 2022.
The new service, which was stopped in 1992, intends to enhance the county’s existing waste collection services while reducing illegal dumping, according to a news release.
“Baltimore County spoke, and we listened. For the first time in nearly 30 years, residents will enjoy the convenience of setting bulk trash items out for collection,” Olszewski said in a statement.
The county will start the program in January, providing two free scheduled bulk collections for all single-family homes and townhomes in the county during the year, the news release states.
In addition to the new service, residents can continue to drop off bulk items year-round at Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility in White Marsh, Central Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville and Western Acceptance Facility in Halethorpe.
“This new program will help reduce blight, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions across the county, taking us one step closer on our path toward a more sustainable planet for future generations,” Olszewski said.
Acceptable bulk items include, but are not limited to, appliances, furniture, electronics, building materials and “miscellaneous” household items. However, items such as tires, fuel tanks, household hazardous waste will not be accepted in the program, the news release states.
Collection dates and instructions will be mailed to every home in the county and residents will be able to look up their scheduled pickup dates online starting in January.
Residents will also receive postcards in the coming weeks that will indicate their assigned bulk item collection date. The postcards will include program guidelines, according to the news release.
“We’ve revived bulk trash collection because the topic came up at every single one of the county executive’s town hall meetings,” said Department of Public Works and Transportation Director D’Andrea Walker in a statement. “People want it; people need it.”
To learn more about this bulk trash pickup program including guidelines, restrictions and set-out instructions, visit baltimorecountymd.gov/bulktrash.